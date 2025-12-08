Angelina Jolie returns to action movies after five-year break

Actress Angelina Jolie is officially back in action mode. The Oscar-winning star has begun production on her new movie Sunny, a dark, character-driven thriller directed by Tokyo Vice and Yellowjackets filmmaker Eva Sørhaug for Gramercy Park Media, A Higher Standard and Nickel City Pictures.

Described as a modern spin on the classic mafia film, Sunny follows a fierce, street-smart mother who must protect her two sons – and herself – from a violent drug kingpin. When a catastrophic event shatters the fragile world she's been navigating, she has only hours to orchestrate their escape. The film is set to be a taut, high-stakes survival story anchored by Angelina's intensity and emotional depth.

© FilmMagic Angelina makes her return to action movies in Sunny

Producers have been quick to praise her work. Mark Fasano of Nickel City Pictures called Angelina "a tour-de-force," adding that audiences "are going to be shocked by what she brings with this riveting character." He noted that the brutal universe Eva and Angelina have crafted is "grounded in survival and family, led by a mother doing anything and everything within her power to protect her two boys."

Nathan Klingher of Gramercy Park Media said the actress has transformed the role: "Angelina has made this character uniquely her own. Strong, character-driven thrillers like this are rare, and the level of detail she and Eva have brought to the film is impressive to watch." A Higher Standard's Jeffrey Greenstein is also producing, with Eva serving as executive producer.

© Sunset Boulevard Angelina's name-making role as Lara Croft

Sunny is expected to hit cinemas in late 2026 or early 2027 and marks Angelina's first major return to the action genre in five years. Her last action projects were 2021's Eternals, in which she played warrior Thena in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Those Who Wish Me Dead, where she portrayed a traumatised smokejumper who steps in to save a boy being hunted by killers.

The film adds to Jolie's long line of action roles, including some of her most iconic work: Mr. & Mrs. Smith opposite ex-husband Brad Pitt, Salt, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, The Tourist, and Gone in 60 Seconds. With Sunny, she returns to the gritty, high-adrenaline storytelling that has long set her apart – and early buzz suggests she's delivering one of her boldest performances yet.