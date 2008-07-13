Angelina gave birth to the twins, daughter Vivienne Marcheline and son Knox Leon, on Saturday night with partner Brad Pitt by her side
The couple have reserved a suite of four rooms with views of the Mediterranean at the Lenval hospital in Nice
The decision to give birth in France was made in honour of the actress' late mother, Marcheline Bertrand
Angelina Jolie gave birth to twins on Saturday night with partner Brad Pitt by her side. The new additions to the Jolie-Pitt family are daughter Vivienne Marcheline, who weighed 5lbs, and son Knox Leon, at 5.03lbs.
The Tomb Raider star gave birth by Caesarean section at the Lenval hospital in Nice, where she has been staying since the beginning of the month. Mum and babies are doing "marvellously well", says her doctor, Michel Sussmann.
"Angelina is in very good spirits," he added. "Brad Pitt was by her side and all was well."
Reports had speculated that Angelina would give birth on Tuesday but, says Dr Sussmann, the procedure was moved forward for medical reasons so the twins could be born in "the best conditions".
The new arrivals take the number of Jolie-Pitt children up to six. The delighted couple are already the parents of Maddox, six, Pax, four, Zahara, three and two-year-old Shiloh.
Upon learning that she was expecting twins, Angelina revealed that she was quite surprised. "It did shock us, and we jumped to six children quickly," she said. "But we like a challenge."