Angelina gave birth to the twins, daughter Vivienne Marcheline and son Knox Leon, on Saturday night with partner Brad Pitt by her side

The couple have reserved a suite of four rooms with views of the Mediterranean at the Lenval hospital in Nice

The decision to give birth in France was made in honour of the actress' late mother, Marcheline Bertrand

