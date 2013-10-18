Coronation Street bosses open up on Michelle Keegan exit plans

October 18, 2013 - 15:20 BST hellomagazine.com Coronation Street bosses have confirmed that no decision has been made about Michelle Keegan's exit from the soap, amid reports her character Tina McIntyre will be killed off Coronation Street bosses have spoken out about recent claims that Michelle Keegan's character Tina McIntyre will be killed off next year. It had been reported that Tina would meet her end in a shock 'whodunit' cliffhanger. But a Corrie spokesperson has told Digital Spy that no decision has been made over her fate. VIEW GALLERY "Michelle will be on screen until early summer 2014, and many ideas for Tina's departure are currently being discussed," the representative said. "Nothing has been finalised." Michelle announced back in April that she was leaving the hit ITV soap after six years. "Post Corrie and work-wise, I want to try other acting roles," she told the Daily Star's TV Extra. "I may also do some traveling as well, if I get the time and the opportunity." Michelle has another exciting project on the horizon — planning a wedding. She got engaged to her TV star boyfriend Mark Wright last month when he went down on one knee during a romantic holiday in Dubai, the exotic location where their relationship began nine months previously.