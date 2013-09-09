Mark Wright proposes to Corrie actress Michelle Keegan

Wedding bells are on the horizon for reality TV star Mark Wright and Coronation Street actress Michelle Keegan - the former TOWIE favourite has asked for his sweetheart's hand in marriage.



Sources close to the pair confirmed Mark went down on one knee during a romantic holiday in Dubai, the exotic location where they got together nine months ago, and Michelle excitedly tweeted the news.



"THANK YOU for all the lovely messages, and yes it's true @markwright_ and I are engaged!! We are so SO happy :-) xxx," wrote the bride-to-be.





VIEW GALLERY

CLICK ON PHOTOS FOR GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY