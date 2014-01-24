Michelle Keegan's 'spectacular' exit from Coronation Street

hellomagazine.com
Michelle Keegan's exit from Coronation Street will be "incredible" and "spectacular", the soap's producer has promised
Michelle Keegan's Coronation Street character Tina McIntyre is set for for an "incredible, spectacular exit" from the soap, producer Stuart Blackburn has promised.
"We've got some massive stories coming up that are really different," he told Bang Showbiz of the show's future.
"Everyone knows Tina is going; it's going to be an incredible, spectacular exit and it's going to take us right through autumn and December. It's going to be massive."
CLICK ON PHOTO TO ENLARGE
TV bosses have already confirmed that Tina will be killed off following actress Michelle's decision to leave the soap.
And now Stuart has revealed that viewers won't have to wait too long to find out who is responsible for her death. "You'll know well before Christmas," he said.
Michelle recently spoke to HELLO! Online about her "daunting" exit from the hit ITV show.
VIEW GALLERY
Michelle plays Tina McIntyre on the popular soap
"Corrie is all I've know since I got into acting," the 26-year-old said. "I'm really excited because it's going to be a massive, explosive ending.
"It's not been an easy decision to make and it's taken a long time for me to say 100 per cent I'm definitely going, but I've got my head round it now, and I know I made the right decision. I'm excited for it now to say goodbye not only to Corrie but Tina."