Frozen's 'Let It Go' songwriters didn't find John Travolta's flub amusing

John Travolta’s Oscars flub led to a thousand memes but Frozen’s award-winning songwriters didn’t find it funny at the time.



"My heart just sank” said Kristen Anderson-Lopez, before adding, "I just grabbed [my husband]'s hand."





Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez with their Academy Award.



John was introducing Idina Menzel who sang Anderson-Lopez and husband Robert Lopez’s show-stopping number Let It Go live during the Oscars ceremony.



But he pronounced her name incorrectly, welcoming her to the stage by calling her “"the Wickedly talented, one and only Adele Dazeem”.



"We were sitting next to the president of music at Disney and he just went, 'Oh,' " says Lopez.



"I don't know if you can print an inflection but it was amazing and it just encompassed all the anxiety that we collectively felt at that moment."





John has already spoken out about his mistake, releasing a statement which said: "I've been beating myself up all day.”



Making reference to the song Idina was singing, John added: "Then I thought, 'what would Idina Menzel say?' She'd say, 'let it go, let it go'.



"Idina is incredibly talented and I am so happy Frozen took home two Oscars Sunday night."



Kristen and Robert laugh about the mispronunciation now, admitting that they’ve used the Adele Dazeem Name Generator.



"Mine is Kieren Alexernder," says Anderson-Lopez.



Adds Lopez: "It told me my last name was Lopeez. Not as exciting."





Idina currently stars on Glee as Rachel Berry’s mum Shelby but the Enchanted actress is also a Tony award winner, thanks to her role as Elphaba in the Broadway and West End hit Wicked.



One source said that Idina found the incident funny.



Speaking to PEOPLE, Kristen revealed she loved Idina’s performance.



"I thought she exactly encompassed what that song is about in that moment. She decided not to let someone else control her power and she just let it out and sang the s––– out of that song" said Anderson-Lopez.





