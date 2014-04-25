Cara Delevingne is heading to Hollywood in two high profile films

British supermodel Cara Delevingne is getting ready to increase her presence in Hollywood.



The 21-year-old will be joining Rooney Mara, Hugh Jackman and Garrett Hedlund in a small role for the WB’s dark reinvention tale of J.M. Barrie's Peter Pan titled Pan.



She is also in talks to star alongside Dane DeHaan, Alicia Vikander and Holliday Grainger in the 17th century set romantic drama Tulip Fever.



The Burberry and Victoria's Secret model made her big screen debut in Joe Wright’s 2012 adaptation of the Russian novel Anna Karenina, and has been steadily adding more big screen work to her busy schedule, with Kids In Love, London Fields with Amber Heard, and Michael Winterbottom’s Face of an Angel all set for release soon.



It hasn’t stopped the model from jetting around the world in recent months though.



Cara was recently spotted in Shanghai with Suki Waterhouse for the Burberry brings London to Shanghai event. During the event Cara was seen flying down the runway with an umbrella, as she modelled the latest looks from the fashion house.





Cara Delevingne at the Burberry event in Shanghai



Cara and Suki also showed their millions of social media followers their antics with cute snaps of the pair cuddling and posing with old costumes.



She was also recently cleared up any rumours of romance with fellow actress Michelle Rodriguez. The pair are said to have been dating since the beginning of this year, but Cara and Michelle's rumoured romance looked like the real deal in their latest holiday snaps.



Cara, one of our English fashion icons, also spent time before Shanghai at the Coachella Music Festival in California with her sister Poppy, and before that with Taylor Swift in New York.