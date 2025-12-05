Inside the Antiques Road Trip cast's private love lives - meet their rarely-seen partners

We love tuning into Antiques Road Trip each weekday afternoon, and it's the fascinating finds and light-hearted competition between the presenters that keep us coming back for more.

The series has been on air for over 15 years, and has seen various presenters come and go. But how much do you know about the experts' lives away from cameras?

From David Harper to Natasha Raskin Sharp, keep reading to find out more about the presenters' other halves.

© BBC / STV Studios David has been married for almost 30 years David Harper David Harper has been married to his wife, Wendy Harper, since 1997. The couple, who split their time between their homes in London and Barnard Castle, share a daughter named Hetti.



WATCH: Meet the Antiques Road Trip presenters

© @rooirvine/Instagram Roo is married to Mark Irvine Roo Irvine Roo Irvine and her husband Mark Irvine have been married since 2012. While the couple prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, Roo has revealed that both she and her husband worked in marketing before pivoting to antiques dealing. Mark is an Independent Councillor based in Argyll and Bute.

Paul has been married since 2007 Paul Martin Paul Martin has been happily married to his wife Charlotte Godfrey for 18 years. The couple tied the knot in 2007 after striking up a romance behind the scenes of the popular BBC daytime show Flog It!, which Paul presented between 2002 and 2018. They share two children together Dylan and Meredith.



© Instagram Philip with his daughter Clementine Philip Serrell Philip Serrell lives in Worcester with his wife, Briony. However, it is not known when the pair tied the knot. Nonetheless, they are proud parents to a grown-up daughter named Clementine, who has bravely overcome anorexia in recent years.

© Instagram Natasha welcomed baby Jean with her husband Joe Natasha Raskin Sharp Like her co-star Paul, Natasha Raskin Sharp met her partner while working in television! She tied the knot with Antiques Road Trip producer and director Joe Sharp five years ago in a small ceremony in Scotland. Joe's, whose surname Natasha took upon marrying, other producing and directing credits include The Great Hotel Escape and The Big Painting Challenge. The couple share a daughter, Jean, who was born in January 2024.

© Production Irita is married and has two sons Irita Marriott Irita Marriott is married and has two sons, although the identity of her husband remains a mystery as she has never publicly spoken about him or shared any photos of the couple together.

