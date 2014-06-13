Samantha Barks happy for co-star Eddie Redmayne after engagement

Samantha Barks is thrilled about Eddie Redmayne’s recent engagement.



The actress – who is set to star in Porgie and Bess later this year – revealed how happy she was after hearing her friend and Les Misérables co-star had popped the question recently to his American girlfriend.

Samantha Barks





Speaking to HELLO! Online at Benefit Cosmetics’ pop-up pub Gabbi’s Head on Thursday she said the fellow British actor was a treat to work with so Hannah Bagshawe is a lucky lady.



“He was exactly how you’d expect,” Samantha who is best known for her role as Éponine told us about working with him. “He was everything you’d want and more. Les Mis was might first film so I was nervous about meeting him but he was really nice.”

Samantha Barks at the World Cup Gabbi's Head launch





Samantha showed up in a gorgeous ebony ensemble which showed off her cinched in waist but didn’t shy away from wolfing down the array of pink sweets that were scattered around the venue inside the Prince of Wales Pub on London’s Drury Lane.



She admitted that despite their slender frames, she and her pal Daniella Bowen would be getting their sugar fix as they sipped on girly cocktails and got their make-up done at the star-studded event.



TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher hosted while Amber Atherton, Marina Diamandis, Diana Vickers, Nina Nesbitt and Leah Weller were also in attendance for the Brazil 2014 FIFA World Cup kickoff game between the host country and Croatia.

Kirsty Gallacher