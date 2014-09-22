Hilary Duff loves the idea of a Lizzie McGuire reunion
And although it has been more than 10 years since the last episode aired, the actress has said she tempted to reprise the role.
Hilary Duff has said she is open to a Lizzie McGuire reunion
"I love it! I would be totally open to it," the 26-year-old told the Huffington Post, when asked about a possible reunion. "My schedule is a little busy right now. But… why not?!"
The star added, "I mean, so many people loved her (Lizzie). I loved her.
"Honestly, working on that show, I got so strong with my physical comedy and all the things that they would throw at me.
"I got covered in goo every week, and I got smashed in the face with a locker every single week. And all this, I mean it was a really, really fun show. And obviously people loved her.
Hilary Duff starred as Lizzie McGuire from 2001 until 2004
"Maybe a 'Lizzie: Where Are You Now?' Like 10 years later."
Lizzie McGuire ran from 2001 until 2004, and in 2003 Hilary starred in a film adaptation of the show.
She went on to star in several other movies, including Cheaper by the Dozen and A Cinderella Story.
Hilary took time out of showbusiness to marry Canadian hockey star Mike Comrie in 2010, and although the couple announced their separation in January, they continue to amicably raise their two-year-old son Luca together.
Now Hilary is focused on her music, and is set to release her fifth studio album this year.