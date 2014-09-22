Donny Osmond confirms special Strictly Come Dancing role

hellomagazine.com
Donny Osmond will appear as a guest judge on this year's Strictly Come Dancing
Donny Osmond will make a special guest appearance on this year's Strictly Come Dancing.
For one week only, the singer will join the judging panel – Darcey Bussell, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel-Horwood - and help assess the performances from the celebrities and their partners.
Donny is no stranger to the dance floor; in 2009 he won America's Dancing with the Stars, beating Kelly Osbourne to win the coveted trophy.
"It's a huge honour to be asked to guest judge on Strictly Come Dancing," said Donny, who will also treat viewers to a musical performance during the Sunday night results show.
"I know what it's like to hold that trophy in your hand, and believe me, it's worth all the blood, sweat and tears you put into your dances.
Strictly judges: Craig Revel-Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli
"I'm going to be a tough judge and the contestants are really going to have to give me their all."
Louise Rainbow, Strictly's executive producer, said, "Many of our audience will have grown up with Donny Osmond and it's a joy to welcome him to the show for a very special one-off guest appearance alongside our regular judging panel.
"Having won Dancing with the Stars himself, Donny know what it takes to win that trophy, and we all look forward to hearing his comments."