The X Files will return with Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny

FBI agents Mulder and Scully are making a comeback - 13 years after they were last on the small screen. TV network Fox have confirmed that a six-part limited series of The X Files is in development, with David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson reprising their roles as Fox Mulder and Dana Scully.



"I think of it as a 13-year commercial break," said Chris Carter, the award-winning creator of the supernatural show.

"The good news is the world has only gotten that much stranger, a perfect time to tell these six stories."

The limited series will begin production this summer, and will feature Mulder and Scully once again working on X Files – unresolved cases involving paranormal phenomena.



During its run in the 1990s, the show was one of the highest rated shows on TV, and won five Golden Globes and 16 Emmy awards - including a Best Actress trophy for Gillian.

Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2014, Gillian discussed rumours of the shows return, saying: "The idea is to get the old gang back, have some fun and get a bit of closure for us and the audience."



In a statement, Fox Television Group chairmen and CEOs, Gary Newman and Dana Walden, said: "The X Files was not only a seminal show for both the studio and the network, it was a worldwide phenomenon that shaped pop culture – yet remained a true gem for the legions of fans who embraced it from the beginning.

"Few shows on television have drawn such dedicated fans as The X Files and we’re ecstatic to give them the next thrilling chapter of Mulder and Scully they've been waiting for."