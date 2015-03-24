Kate Winslet stars in A Little Chaos exclusive clip

A Little Chaos received rave reviews at 2014 festival Toronto International Film Festival and the BFI London Film Festival, and now HELLO! Online have an exclusive clip of the Kate Winslet period drama. The film, directed by Alan Rickman, reimagines the creation of the Rockwork Grove, one small part of what was to become Louis XIV’s magnificent Palace of Versailles.



Kate stars as Madame Sabine De Barra, a little known architect who find thats her gender also holds her back from success. A fan of modern styles and techniques, Sabine soon finds herself hired by the famous architect Le Nôtre (played by Matthias Schoenaerts), a man who is known for classic work.



In the clip, as Le Nôtre shows Sabine the land which will hold her architecture, the two come to an understanding with each other.

"Master, why me?" asks Sabine, as Le Notre leaves her with the final plans. "These gardens should be large to embrace voices other than my own", he replies.

As Sabine works on her creation, she finds herself drawn to the enigmatic Le Nôtre - but also has to come to terms with the rivalries and intricate etiquette of the court of King Louis XIV (played by Alan Rickman.)



Thirty-nine year old Kate has made a career out of keeping her roles varied, from period adaptation Sense & Sensibility, to drama Hideous Kinky, and recent blockbuster action Divergent.

The star, who married Ned Rocknroll in2014, recently opened up about her blissful family life. Proving that she's happier than ever, Kate described her husband as "really wonderful" in a new interview with People magazine and said that their union is strengthened by their sense of humour.

"We've all got our health and we all laugh a lot," she said of her family. "In my personal life, I really can't say why, but I've never felt more confident and happy."

A Little Chaos is out in the UK on 17 April