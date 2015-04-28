Coronation Street's Hayley Tamaddon set to leave the show in 'dramatic exit'

Hayley Tamaddon has announced that she is leaving Coronation Street. The actress, who has played Andrea Beckett in the soap since 2013, will make a "dramatic exit" from the show in September.

The actress said that while she is "sad" to leave the ITV soap, she is excited about the storyline that she will be filming over the next few months.

"I came into Corrie for three months and have stayed for two years!" Hayley said. "I will be so sad to leave, I have had the best two years of my life here, it really is one big family. Everyone looks out for each other and I've made some incredible friends.

CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

Hayley Tamaddon is leaving Coronation Street

"I am excited about my exit storyline and the fact that it is part of the live episode. Corrie has given me a great platform to hopefully go on to work on other dramas, but I'd never rule out a return to Weatherfield as I love it so much.

The actress added: "I am looking forward to what the future holds but in the meantime there is still plenty more to be done here."

Hayley's departure will be part of the live episode for ITV's 60th anniversary celebrations in September, although details of her exit storyline are yet to be revealed.

Sat here reading all your lovely tweets with tears in my eyes. Thank you for your kind words guys. Xxx — hayley tamaddon (@hayleysoraya) April 28, 2015

Coronation Street producer Stuart Blackburn said that Hayley would be missed on the show.

"Hayley has brought real magic to the Corrie cobbles, funny, energetic, totally professional and a joy to be around as a friend and colleague alike. She'll be sorely missed and I'd simply like to wish her all the very best for the future," he said.

It appears that Coronation Street fans are also going to be disappointed to see Hayley's character Andrea leave the show, as the actress was inundated with messages of support following her announcement.

"Sat here reading all your lovely tweets with tears in my eyes. Thank you for your kind words guys. Xxx," she tweeted.