WAGS: Meet the cast of 'wives and girlfriends' that star in the new reality show

Unless they're Shakira, Carrie Underwood, Victoria Beckham, Gisele Bundchen or any of the other A-list WAGS (a playful term for the "wives and girlfriends of sports stars"), we don't often meet the women behind the sports world's top players - until now. The new reality series WAGS will follow a cast of better halves as they navigate their relationships with the game, each other and their lavish lifestyles, and you can rest assured there will be a hearty dose of drama.

From yacht vacations and champagne to designer cars and glossy photoshoots, the seven gorgeous stars of WAGS seem to have it all, but it's not entirely what it seems. "When people look at us, they see the glitz and the glam, but there's a lot of things that come with being in this type of relationship," says Sasha Gates, the Toronto-based wife of San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates.

Read More: NFL power couples: 11 players with famous wives or girlfriends

" You know that you're not always their number-one priority, and you have to be comfortable with that," says Ashley North in a teaser for the series, which premieres on Aug. 18 on E!. The stylist is engaged to Washington Redskins safety Dashon Goldson, and his hesitation to commit after 11 years is one of the struggles she shares on the series.

Like Canada's Hockey Wives before it, WAGS looks at the hardships that come with being married to the game - and flung into the stands with women they wouldn't necessarily choose as friends. The most notable relationship issues that arise between the WAGS seem to be age based, as older cast members like queen bee Sasha butt heads with the younger group, ruffling quite a few perfectly manicured feathers.

We've rounded up the ultimate cheat sheet so you can get to know the cast and draft your favourites.