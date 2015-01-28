​‘Hockey Wives’: Meet the cast of Canada’s newest reality show

The W network has revealed the cast of its highly anticipated new series, Hockey Wives, a Canadian reality show that follows the women behind hockey’s biggest players to shed light on “the other side of the game.”

Featuring the glamorous lives of the NHL’s wives and girlfriends (also known as WAGs), the eight-part docu-series will give fans a never-before-seen look into how "the many challenges and crises all relationships face are amplified when lives are lived on the front page of the sports section."

“The wife is the captain off the ice,” says one WAG in the trailer, which also teases behind-the-scenes drama between the 10 women.

MEET THE HOCKEY WIVES: CLICK ON THE IMAGE FOR THE GALLERY

Some newly announced cast members include “French-Canadian bombshell” and new-mom Martine Forget, who is engaged to Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Jonathan Bernier, and Montreal TV host and “it girl” Maripier Morin, girlfriend of Montreal Canadiens winger Brandon Prust.

They join previously announced Hollywood star Noureen DeWulf, wife of Vancouver Canucks goalie Ryan Miller, and Nicole Brown, wife of Los Angeles Kinds captain Dustin Brown.

Puck love: 9 famous women who are dating hockey players

Fans are already eagerly anticipating the show and have taken to Twitter to express their excitement with the trending hashtag #hockeywives.

“I'm so stoked about the real housewives of the nhl. Yeah Jenny scrivens, [sic]” wrote one fan. in reference to Edmonton Oiler Ben Scrivens’ wife. “The quintessential reality show for Canadians called #hockeywives. They seem like an accomplished group of ladies,” wrote another.

The eight-part show premieres on March 18 and unfolds during the course of an NHL season. Watch the preview below!