Strictly Come Dancing: Kirsty Gallacher and Iwan Thomas complete line-up

After months of secrecy and speculation, the full Strictly Come Dancing line-up has finally been confirmed. The final two contestants have been revealed as Kirsty Gallacher and Iwan Thomas. The pair were announced on The One Show on Thursday evening, and both spoke of their excitement at joining the hit show.



"I've always been a huge fan of Strictly so I am very excited to be taking part in the show this year," Kirsty, 39, said. "Sport and fitness have always been a big part of my life but dancing is an entirely new challenge for me. I can't wait to get started."

Athlete Iwan added: "I'm extremely excited and scared at the thought of taking part in Strictly. I love watching the show and I can't believe I'm swapping my running spikes for dancing shoes. I used to be quick at running around the track and I'm just hoping my dance partner doesn't leave me behind."



Kirsty is one of the UK's most respected and versatile sports presenters; she has enjoyed a long and successful career at Sky Sports News, and currently hosts their popular afternoon slot.

Welsh sprinter Iwan, 41, meanwhile has had an impressive sporting career that saw him win a silver medal at the in the 4x400m relay at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, gold in the same event at the 1997 World Championships in Athens, as well as individual golds at the 1998 European Championship and Commonwealth Games. He is still the British 400m record holder, with a time of 44.36 seconds.



The Strictly Come Dancing line-up in now complete, and fans can tune in for the launch show at 7.15pm on BBC One on 5 September. The celebrity constants are: Jeremy Vine, Ainsley Harriott, Kellie Bright, Georgia May Foote, Katie Derham, Carol Kirkwood, Peter Andre, Daniel O'Donnell, Anthony Ogogo, Jay McGuiness, Anita Rani, Jamelia, Helen George, Kirsty Gallacher and Iwan Thomas.