Anita Rani confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing: 'Let's get our groove on!'

Anita Rani has been announced as the eleventh contestant to join Strictly Come Dancing. The 37-year-old, who presents BBC One's Countryfile, confirmed her place while appearing on The One Show on Monday evening.



"When my mum first came from India to the UK, she'd watch the original series of Strictly (which was called Come Dancing) and would dream of dancing and wearing those gorgeous dresses, and now I'm able to realise her dream," Anita said.

CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

Anita Rani has confirmed her place on Strictly Come Dancing





"That makes me feel amazing. My mum devoted her life to me and my brother and it's great to be able to do things to make her proud."



The TV and radio presenter admitted she was nervous about joining the hugely popular show. "So many elements of Strictly terrify me but I shall try and think #BeyonceAlwaysOnBeat as I hit the dance floor," she said. "I'm so excited to indulge that fantasy and hopefully learn some mean moves in the process. Let's get our groove on!"



Anita has presented a number of TV shows for broadcasters including Sky, Channel 4, Channel 5 and the BBC. In 2008 she joined the team of roving reporters on The One Show, and in 2009 co-presented Watchdog alongside Anne Robinson.



In 2011, Anita was part of the BBC's Royal Wedding presenting team, and joined Countryfile in the summer of 2014.

VIEW GALLERY

Jay McGuiness was the tenth contestant confirmed for Strictly





Anita shared her big news just a few hours after Jay McGuiness was announced as the tenth Strictly contestant. During an appearance on BBC Radio 1 with Matt Edmondson, the former The Wanted singer said: "My family are such huge Strictly fans, I know I've made them very happy by taking part - I can't wait to get started!



"I love to dance but this is going to be so different from anything I have done before, I'm up for it."



Anita and Jay join Jeremy Vine, Ainsley Harriott, Kellie Bright, Georgia May Foote, Katie Derham, Carol Kirkwood, Peter Andre, Daniel O'Donnell and Anthony Ogogo, who have already been announced as celebrity contestant appearing in Strictly this year.



Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One for its 13th series in September.