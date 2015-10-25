Ainsley Harriot is fourth celebrity to exit Strictly Come Dancing

Ainsley Harriott has become the fourth celebrity contestant to exit Strictly Come Dancing after facing singer Jamelia in the dreaded dance off.

Speaking about leaving the show, Ainsley said: "It's been absolutely amazing. I'm sad that it can't continue but I made a couple of mistakes and the judges are spot on, they know exactly what they are talking about. I'm sad for you Natalie I really am.I wanted to push on a little bit more but it wasn't meant to be."

VIEW GALLERY

Ainsley Harriot has become the fourth celebrity to leave the show

Dance parter Natalie Lowe praised the celebrity chef revealing he was "a dream to work with".

"I think you are one of the loveliest men I've ever met. What you see is what you get with Ainsley. From the people in the street to the judges, everyone speaks so highly of you and you are such a gentleman and you've been a dream to work with. I'm sorry we couldn't go further. We have had a lot of fun in rehearsals."

In a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition, Ainsley and Natalie performed their Jive to Shake, Rattle and Roll by Bill Haley and the Comets and Jamelia and Tristan did their Foxtrot to Because You Loved Me by Celine Dion.

VIEW GALLERY

Ainsley's dance parter Natalie revealed he was a pleasure to work with

After both couples had danced a second time the judges delivered their verdicts: Craig said: "The couple I think that danced the best on the night is Jamelia and Tristan." Darcey said: "I so enjoyed both performances and this is incredibly difficult but the couple I would like to save is Jamelia and Tristan."

Bruno also chose to save Jamelia and Tristan saying: "Well I would like the couple that danced the best tonight to stay and that couple is Jamelia and Tristan." As Bruno agreed with Darcey and Craig, Jamelia and Tristan were safely through to next week.

Sunday's results show also featured a performance from rock legend Bryan Adams and he was joined by professional dancers, Pasha Kovalev and Ola Jordan, on the dance floor. The remaining eleven couples will return to the dance floor next weekend for the spookiest event in the Strictly Come Dancing calendar. It will be Fright Night in the studio, bringing spiders, witches, broomsticks and ghosts to the Strictly ballroom for this year’s Halloween special.