Spoiler Alert: Downton Abbey final episode details revealed

Downton Abbey's final ever episode will serve up the "love and loss, happiness and heartbreak" that viewers have come to know and love from the period drama. The episode, due to air on Christmas Day, will focus on the family and servants as they prepare to welcome 1926 with an unforgettable New Year's Eve party at the great house.

The storyline will see Lady Mary try to build bridges with her sister while Edith's secret continues to pose a threat, despite having nothing left to lose. Meanwhile as Henry settles into his new role as husband and stepfather, it is finding his place at Downton that proves more difficult.

Downton Abbey will come to an end on Christmas Day

As well as featuring much-loved cast members including Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville and Michelle Dockery, the final ever episode will also see some familiar faces return to the house. Lily James - who recently confessed to appearing in the finale - will resume her role of Lady Rose Aldridge alongside Matt Barber, who plays her husband Atticus, and Peter Egan as her father Shrimpie.

Miranda star Patricia Hodge will also make a one-off guest appearance in the ITV show as Bertie Pelham's mother.

Much of the episode was filmed at Alnwick Castle in Northumberland, which doubled as the location for Brancaster – the home of Bertie Pelham, the new Marquess of Hexham. The cast also filmed dining scenes at the iconic Ritz in London for the spectacular finale.

The final episode promises "love and loss, happiness and heartbreak"

The cast and crew on the award-winning show have remained tight-lipped about how Downton Abbey will culminate, however Hugh Bonneville, who plays Lord Grantham, did offer a hint about whether Lady Edith would get the happy ending she wanted.

"Let's not forget that her nickname is 'poor Edith'… but we'll just have to wait and see!" Hugh said during an appearance on This Morning.

Hugh also assured fans that Sunday's season finale was by no means the end and that the upcoming Christmas special will be a "continuation of the story".