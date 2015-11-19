Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special line-up revealed

Some of Strictly Come Dancing's former winners and most-loved contestants will return to the dancefloor for the 2015 Christmas special. Joining the competition are former winners Abbey Clancy, Tom Chambers and McFly drummer Harry Judd, who will be hoping to lift the famous Silver Star trophy four years after he danced his way to victory in series nine.

TV and radio presenter Lisa Snowdon and Alison Hammond will also be participating, while Cassidy Little - winner of The People's Strictly for Comic Relief - completes the line-up for the festive showdown.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas line-up has been announced

All six contestants have already started rehearsals for the Christmas show, with routines set to be themed around family favourites including Alice in Wonderland, Jack Frost and Scrooge. They will be competing for the approval of the audience and Judges Len Goodman, Bruce Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood in a bid to be crowned Christmas champions and lift the Silver Star trophy.

After the news was announced, Harry shared a photo of himself and his dance partner Jo Clifton wearing Christmas hats in rehearsals, adding the caption: "Couldn't help myself…. #strictlychristmasspecial #strictly."

Meanwhile Abbey Clancy, who was crowned winner in series 11, hinted that she had been undergoing some intense training with professional dancer Brendan Cole.

Couldn't help myself.... #strictlychristmasspecial #strictly A photo posted by Harry Judd (@juddymcfly) on Nov 19, 2015 at 2:31am PST

Harry Judd will be competing with professional dancer Jo Clifton

"Literally every single part of my body it aching!! @bbcstrictly @BrendanCole #christmasspecial #unfit," Abbey tweeted on Thursday.

The other professional dancers taking part are Pasha Kovalev with Lisa, Robin Windsor with Alison, Natalie Lowe with Cassidy and Oti Mabuse with Tom.

Sir Bruce Forsyth will return to host the annual Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special alongside Tess Daly, featuring a special performance from Dame Shirley Bassey. The episode will air on BBC One on Christmas Day.