Dawn French interviews adorable dancing star Oscar on Little Big Shots – watch the cute video!

Dawn French has interviewed possibly the cutest contestant yet on Little Big Shots – dancing star Oscar! The five-year-old sat with Dawn for a chat on the ITV series, which showcases some of the most talented children in the world and let's them show what they can do. While chatting to little Oscar, Dawn asked him about his trophies and medals, and what age category he thinks she should dance in.

When the Vicar of Dibley star asked him if he practises around the house, he replied: "Yes everywhere. I practise all the time," then adorably revealed that dancing makes him feel "comfortable". When she asked if he has friends who dance, he replied: "Yes. A lot of girls," then giggled along with the audience when Dawn pulled a face at him. Dawn previously opened up about her decision to begin presenting the show. Chatting to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning, she said: "I was a bit nervous about doing this because I know presenting is a proper skill and it's not one I'm particularly experienced at, but when I saw what they did with the show in America, I saw how completely innocent and delightful it is."

The presenter also shocked Holly and Phillip after revealing that she will turned 60 this year. "How did that happen," she joked. "Because when I was a kid, you know I used to look at people who were 60 and just think, you should just really die... because what is the point of you now? When I was little, that's what I used to think about people who were 60. I did – and now I'm that person! Sixty doesn't feel like anything, it feels just like I was 40 or whatever."