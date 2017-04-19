Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon talks about her controversial storyline as vulnerable teen Bethany Platt

Coronation Street has never been afraid to shy away from controversial storylines over the years, and throughout the last few months, the popular soap has been drawing attention to the harrowing topic of teenage grooming, seeing popular character Bethany Platt being manipulated by the sinister Nathan Curtis. The 16-year-old schoolgirl’s fate takes an even darker turn next week as she is forced to go on a date with Nathan’s friend, Neil Clifton, who will go on to sexually assault her in distressing scenes. Appearing on Loose Women on Wednesday, 21-year-old Lucy Fallon, who plays the vulnerable teenager, was greeted by anchor Christine Lampard, who said: "I watch Corrie, and I find it really difficult to view."

Lucy went on Loose Women on Wednesday to chat about her harrowing storyline as teenage grooming victim Bethany Platt

VIEW GALLERY

Bethany with sinister older boyfriend Nathan Curtis

Lucy then went on to state that the male members of her family can’t bring themselves to watch her on TV, in particular her dad and boyfriend, Tom. Chatting to the panel, comprising of Christine, Janet Street-Porter, Anne Diamond and Stacey Solomon, the talented actress confessed: "Obviously Tom finds it difficult to watch because obviously it’s me, and he’s watching me act out those things so he doesn’t really watch it." Continuing, she added: "And I think obviously my Dad finds it quite difficult because that’s his daughter acting it out on screen." However, the star praised her mum – who has been watching the episodes, for being "amazing and supportive."

VIEW GALLERY

Next week viewers are set for more uncomfortable viewing as the storyline takes an even darker turn

The actress also addressed the mixed reactions surrounding the shocking storyline, which has seen fans question whether such an upsetting topic should be shown so early on in the evening. Defending the ITV soap’s decision, she stated: "We're trying to target people who watch Corrie. There are a lot of fans who are young teenagers, it's important that they watch it." Adding, “To people who are saying it shouldn’t be on at this time, it’s important that it’s on at this time so that we target those people."

Speaking of the huge responsibility for getting the story right, Lucy admitted: "Yes, obviously I was really nervous. I have only been on the show for two years and prior to that I’ve not done anything. But in a way, it’s great that I’ve been given this opportunity to do it.. I want to do it justice for all of the survivors."

Wanting to ensure scenes are authentic to real life, both Lucy and Chris Harper, who plays groomer Nathan in the soap, spent time talking to victims of abuse. Chatting to the panel, the Corrie star added: "We spoke to the NSPCC, we spoke to someone called Lucy who told us her story. If I am finding it difficult, I think about her.”