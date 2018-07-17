Jodie Whittaker's revelation about being the first female Doctor Who might surprise you Are you looking forward to the first female Doctor Who?

Jodie Whittaker has opened up about playing the first ever female Doctor on the popular sci-fi show, Doctor Who. Speaking about the role to the Radio Times, the Broadchurch actress revealed that there was actually less pressure on her thanks to the show's new direction. She explained: "In a way… there is liberation in that new direction: the pressure is less for me because I can only do this my way. All the rules are out the window! That's what makes it so fun."

Jodi will play the first female Doctor

The star added that she doesn't mind the mixed reaction of the fans who are unhappy that a woman has been cast in the traditionally male role, saying: "Being the first female Doctor and showing children that their heroes in shows don't always look the same is a huge honour for me… As long as most people are happy, I'm all right with that because the fans are so loyal and so passionate, and it's a huge deal to them and obviously for Whovians this time the change has taken a very different direction than it has before."

The first trailer for the new series was released on Sunday, and shows the three new companions, played by Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole, reacting to strange lights surrounding them, as the tagline reads: "The universe is calling." Fans were quick to discuss the teaser, with one writing: "Grandkids and I literally cannot wait," while another added: "Omg I'm so happy. I'm laughing like a crazy person hahaha." Speaking about casting Jodi in the role, showrunner Chris Chibnall said he wanted to be "out front leading the world" by casting her as a "lively, warm and inclusive" incarnation of the character.

