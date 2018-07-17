Emmerdale spoilers: Lachlan caught out after Rebecca disappears? Victoria realises her feelings for Matty Your weekly dose of spoilers for next week

Emmerdale has yet more unmissable drama in store for viewers next week, and it looks as if the village's serial killer Lachlan White will finally be exposed for his latest crime. The violent teenager's faced with a lot of questions he doesn’t necessarily want to answer, but will his silence be enough to give his deathly game away? Elsewhere, there are a few new budding romances in store as Jessie Grant admits her feelings for Marlon Dingle, while Victoria Sugden grows closer to transgender Matty Barton, and is confused by her feelings towards her former best friend, who she once knew as Hannah.

Matty Barton and Victoria Sugden grow closer

Romance in store for Matty Barton and Victoria Sugden?

Fans have predicted that Matty and Victoria would get together ever since the former best friends met again last month, and they were right! Next week, the pair continue to grow closer, but this causes Victoria to panic. And after the pair team together to get revenge on the woman who conned Matty into buying a dud for the farm rather than a bull, will they finally admit their true feelings for each other?

Lachlan White acts even more suspiciously

Lachlan White exposed as Rebecca White's killer?

Belle Dingle is suspicious when she finds missing Rebecca's memory book in the boot of Lachlan's car, causing him to lie to her. Lachlan begins acting even more suspiciously when he fakes a text message from Rebecca to himself on his birthday. Robert Sugden, meanwhile, is left in shock when he searches Rebecca's room to try and find clues as to her whereabouts. Has Lachlan been found out? And has he killed Rebecca?

Will Sarah Dingle be okay?

Sarah Dingle's health causes further worry

Sarah is still waiting for her heart transplant, and little Jack Sugden becomes worried when he hears mum Debbie Dingle talking about him being Sarah's savior sibling. Jack is then found in tears after believing that he will be the one who has to be her heart donor. Sarah later confides in her younger brother that she is worried about having the surgery.

