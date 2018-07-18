The Crown shares first look at Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret The Crown also shared a first look at Ben Daniels as Antony Armstrong Jones

The Crown has shared the first picture of Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, and the Sweeney Todd actress already looks incredible in the role! In the photo, which was shared on the show's official Twitter account on Wednesday, Helena is posing while looking down at her cigarette holder, while the caption simply reads: "Hope." Fans were quick to praise the snap, with one writing: "Helena Bonham Carter is going to be amazing as Princess Margaret - can't wait," while another added: "I cannot wait to see Helena’s performance as Margaret. She’ll do Vanessa Kirby proud."

Helena will star as Princess Margaret

The show also revealed a first look at Ben Daniels as Margaret's husband, Antony Armstrong Jones. Ben took over the role from Matthew Goode, and intensely looks into the shot while holding a camera, with the caption ominously reading: "Hurt."

Ben has placed Matthew Goode as Antony Armstrong Jones

Reacting to the picture, one fan tweeted: "Ben Daniels will ace this role. Fantastic actor," while another wrote: "Ooooh, I already know season 3&4 are not going to let us down!" Fans have also been calling for the first look at Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, as the show shared a first look at Olivia Colman as the Queen on Monday.

The original cast were replaced with older actors after the first two seasons in order to portray the royals in the 1960s-1970s, and Olivia previously opened up about speaking to Claire Foy about taking over the role. She said: "She was just very supportive. She said I'll have a lovely time, everyone on it is amazing; the voice coaching is impeccable. Because they were all amazing, so I'm just full of fear because you don't want to be the one who screws it up. She's lovely and she said I can call her anytime."

