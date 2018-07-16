Get first look at Olivia Colman as the Queen in The Crown Olivia Colman took the role over from Claire Foy for season three of the Netflix show

A first look at Olivia Colman as the Queen in The Crown has been revealed, and the Broadchurch actress looks perfect in the role! In the still, Olivia is at the breakfast table while holding a cup of tea, while dressed in a pale pink ensemble, accessorised with pearls, a brooch and a watch. This is the first time we've seen Olivia in the role, as Her Majesty was previously played by Claire Foy in seasons one and two of the popular Netflix show.

First look at Olivia Colman as the Queen in the new series of The Crown

RELATED: The Crown season 3 - everything you need to know

The main cast were replaced with older actors after the first two seasons in order to portray the royals in the 1960s-1970s, and Olivia previously opened up about speaking to Claire about taking over the iconic role, explaining: "She was just very supportive. She said I'll have a lovely time, everyone on it is amazing; the voice coaching is impeccable. Because they were all amazing, so I'm just full of fear because you don't want to be the one who screws it up. She's lovely and she said I can call her anytime." Claire, 34, received critical acclaim for her portrayal of the British royal, leading her to win the Golden Globe for Best Actress in 2017.

Loading the player...

Claire has also spoken fondly of Olivia, telling HELLO!: "She's a genius, a wonderful human being. I can't offer anything to her, just admiration," adding that the star "needs no tips from me" on how to play the Queen. The Crown tells the inside story of Queen Elizabeth II's reign, and seasons three and four are thought to look at her eldest children's relationships, her friendship with Harold Wilson and is thought to introduced Princess Diana and Camilla Parker Bowles. The new series will see Tobias Menzies play Prince Philip, and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

MORE: Royal events that could happen in The Crown