Our Girl: Fans express irritation over latest episode What did you think about the episode?

After almost two weeks of waiting for the new episode of Our Girl after it was delayed due to the World Cup and Wimbledon, fans took to Twitter to express their irritation over the plot, which saw Captain James split from his wife Molly (played in season one by Lacey Turner), after expressing his feelings towards Georgie Lane (Michelle Keegan). The Captain revealed that he split from his wife over the phone while he was on tour, and some fans were unhappy with the revelation, with one person tweeting: "I'm not happy with the writers thinking they can just split CJ & Molly when they established how strong their relationship is and they wouldn't abandon each other and just makes them both look really bad as well."

Fans had a mixed reaction to the episode

Another person wrote: "Molly was the one storyline I wanted to get pulled back into Our Girl! If Georgie ends up with him it will ruin it omg #OurGirl." However, not everyone was unhappy with the development, as one tweeted: "Being honest, I thought CJ and Georgie had chemistry, and always had. Not seen any of series one as I only began watching from Elvis & Georgie (which was amazing, then they killed him off). But reading fans are upset about the potential love interest is putting me off."

Another wrote: "I mean Molly left the show, Elvis left the show. It make sense to me that the writers put James and Georgie together there isn't too much options to choose from and let Georgie fall in James is decent. It's like realisation that you loved your friend without knowing it." Speaking about the new romance between Georgia and Captain James, actor Ben Aldridge told Radio Times: "We all feel very loyal to [Captain James and Molly] as a couple. But then some people said, 'Of course this was going to happen, I can't wait for [Captain James and Georgie] to get together'. Whether they do or not, it seems pretty divisive."

