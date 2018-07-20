The first full Doctor Who trailer is here and fans already love Jodie Whittaker's Doctor 'If I asked really, really nicely. Would you be my new best friends?'

The first Doctor Who trailer is finally here, and fans have excitedly discussed Jodie Whittaker's new, Yorkshire incarnation of the Doctor! In the short teaser, the Doctor appears to be struggling her with regeneration, with her new three companions, Yaz, Graham and Ryan, played by Mandip Gill, Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole respectively, also somehow suffering from the aftermath. The sneak peek shows the group exploring new worlds as Jodie says: "All of this is new to me. New faces, new worlds, new times. So if I asked really, really nicely. Would you be my new best friends?"

What do you think of the trailer?

The final moment of the trailer shows the Doctor brightly saying: "Right! This is going to be fun," before the tagline reads: "The universe is calling." BBC radio presenter Jo Wiley wrote: "Superb! Love the way it's shot too. Feels different. Exciting new chapter @bbcdoctorwho," while another fan wrote: "My only complaint is that it's not on my TV right now." However, others were slightly dubious about the footage, with one writing: "So here it is the trailer for Series 11! I'm in two minds! I'm happy it gave nothing away again and has kept us in the dark once more but I'm also let down as I expected a bit more from the trailer, we didn't learn anything other than what we already knew... hmmm," while another person tweeted: "This looks awful. I have nothing against a female doctor but this is a serious miscast. She doesn't feel anything like the doctor and the show feels catered to young kids."

Jodie has previously spoken about playing the first female Doctor. Chatting on Lorraine, she said: "It's really exciting. It's got a huge audience and a huge fan base and a loyal, wonderful fan base. Maybe this will open it up to maybe some new young faces that haven't necessarily been introduced to it yet. Because you forget that, if I'm the thirteenth, there's so much to watch and catch up on. It doesn't matter what age you come into it, you've got this wealth of amazing television to watch."

