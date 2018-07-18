Doctor Who: Brand new images show Jodie Whittaker looking nervous as new Doctor Are you looking forward to the upcoming season of Doctor Who?

The new series of Doctor Who is right around the corner, and the BBC have released the first images from the new series, starring Jodie Whittaker as the first ever female Doctor. In the first snap, the Doctor appears to be in a sticky situation with her three new companions, Yaz, Graham and Ryan, played by Mandip Gill, Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole respectively, as they all look at an unseen threat. A second picture reveals the trio all watching something take place off screen with bemused expressions.

Doctor Who will be back in the autumn

Although the BBC haven't given an exact date when the popular sci-fi show will be back on our screens, they have confirmed it will be back in autumn this year, and the new teaser trailer, first look images and new poster hint that the new episodes are well on the way! The teaser, which was released in early July, shows the Doctor's three companions distracted by lights before the Doctor arrives to greet them, with a tagline that reads: "The universe is calling."

The new and returning series coming to our televisions later this year

Jodie will play the first female Doctor

Fans were quick to discuss the new insights into the upcoming season, with one writing: "Actually I'm starting to get a bit excited about what kind of version this will be more so than worrying about a female in the role. The Moff era just went on a bit longer than I liked," while another added: "Finally got a chance to watch the new Doctor Who teaser trailer. Very excited to see the new doctor and hopefully the 'normal' companions will make an interesting group. Having more than one companion is a great start."

Fans were also delighted to see Pointless presenter Bradley Walsh's first picture as 'Graham', with one writing: "He looks exactly like I'd imagined a companion for our new female Doctor," while another tweeted: "I'm excited because he's an older companion, something we've not really had (when it comes to full time companions that is), they're always young so that on it's own I'm looking forward to."

