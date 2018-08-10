Dannii Minogue talks about celebrating sister Kylie's 50th birthday after cancer battle Dannii Minogue said the celebrations were incredibly emotional

Dannii Minogue has opened up about Kylie's cancer battle back in 2005, and how her family didn't know whether she would survive the disease. Speaking on Who magazine's Binge List podcast, the 46-year-old revealed that celebrating Kylie's 50th birthday was "incredibly emotional" as a result. She explained: "It was incredibly emotional, because not only was it a big birthday, but to have a family member that… You know, you hate to mention the cancer word… has gone through that. There were moments where we thought, 'Will she live?'"

Dannii opened up about her big sister

Speaking about Kylie's birthday party, which she unfortunately wasn't able to attend as she was in Australia shooting a new show, Dance Boss, while Kylie was in London, she said: "There was lots of stuff in the papers (about Kylie's party)... That is not our thing when we do a family event. Like on her 40th we did a big family thing where we were all together and nobody saw any of it in the press. So, it was kind of like we really want to repeat that - and it doesn't matter if it's later in the year, it's a festival of Kylie! She's still here, still strong and my God, having such an incredible year. There's so much to celebrate!"

The Spinning Around singer was diagnosed when she was 36-years-old, and went into remission after undergoing surgery and chemotherapy. Kylie also reflected on her diagnosis back in May. Posting a throwback photo of herself with cropped hair during her treatment, she wrote: "This decade had brought the challenge of breast cancer. With the help of family, friends, medical teams and of course all of you, we made it through," and requested that instead of sending her gifts, fans should donate to charity.

