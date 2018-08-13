This is what Brendan Cole is doing instead of Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals And it couldn’t be any more different!

At the beginning of the year, Brendan Cole announced that his contract hadn’t been reviewed for the 2018 Strictly Come Dancing series. And while the other professional dancers have been practicing for the start of next month's show, the dad-of-two has decided to get away from the UK, swapping his dance shoes for flip flops during a beach break with his family. Brendan and his wife Zoe Cole have taken their two children to Mallorca, where they have been spending some quality time together at their home over there. The professional dancer has been sharing photos of their holiday on social media, including a sweet picture of himself with his baby son Dante lounging on the beach. "Me and the boy, he's having a beach snooze," he captioned the image.

Brendan Cole with his son Dante

And while Brendan was visibly upset about not being asked to take part in Strictly again, he remains on good terms with his former professional dancers. At the start of rehearsals at the end of July, Strictly star Neil Jones posted a sweet tribute to Brendan and Chloe Hewitt – who was also axed from the show. Neil uploaded a group photograph of the professional cast on Instagram, and wrote: "Day 1 of @bbcstrictly rehearsals and it’s all started again. It was a pleasure to welcome the new pro dancers to the group but I will still miss @chloehewitt27 and @brendancoleinsta. COMMENT what you are most looking forward to seeing on the years Strictly…"

Brendan is a devoted family man

Brendan also shared a sweet video message to his former co-stars from the poolside, telling them that he was "missing them lots". He said: "This is a message to all my Strictly friends who are back in the studio today as it's day one of season 16. Guys, I am wishing you all the very best ahead of the new season, for the new guys, congratulations on joining the show, you are going to have a ball. And to all my old friends, missing you lots, but I can't wait to hear and see what you have been up to and we will catch up very soon."

The former Strictly star is away with his wife and two young children

Despite Strictly, it's been a year of many highs for Brendan, who not only became dad to baby Dante in March, but celebrated his eight-year wedding anniversary with Zoe last month. The doting family man marked their special day on Instagram with a series of beautiful throwback photos from their big day, including a black-and-white snapshot of them kissing in the church. As well as Dante, the couple are also the proud parents of five-year-old daughter Aurélia.