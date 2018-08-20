Blue band member Lee Ryan joins Strictly line-up Lee Ryan spoke about his excitement at joining the celebrity line-up for Strictly

Lee Ryan has been confirmed as the twelfth contestant to star on Strictly Come Dancing. The singer was revealed on Loose Women on Monday, where he wore a glitter ball mask to hide his face until the moment of truth. In a statement, the Blue band member said: "I'm so excited to be joining this year's Strictly line-up. It is a real honour for me and I can't wait to get out on the dance floor." Speaking about joining the show, he said: "I was nervous, even to say yes. I used to run out of my dance lessons, I used to hide in the singing lessons. That’s why I can sing and not dance. Have you ever seen a Blue concert? We lean… that’s all we do. Maybe a shoulder now and again. I am [nervous]. No [I haven’t been practising]. I was trying... They approached me and I was like… because Simon did it, Simon Webbe… he did absolutely amazing, where else do I go?"

Lee will star on Strictly

Three contestants are still to be announced in the next few days, with I'm a Celebrity winner Scarlett Moffatt, actress Michelle Keegan and actor Les Dennis all rumoured to be joining the show. Celebrities confirmed on the show include Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts, journalist Stacey Dooley, author Katie Piper, This Morning's Dr Ranj Singh, radio presenter Vick Hope, cricketer Graeme Swann, Red Dwarf star Danny John Jules, vlogger Joe Sugg, Steps singer Faye Tozer and TV presenter Kate Silverton.

Video: Who is Lee Ryan? Everything you need to know about the Blue singer

Loading the player...

Speaking about the new contestants, Strictly professional Kevin Clifton revealed that the female dancers are keen to partner up with Danny John Jules. He said: "There's a rumour going around that [he's] pretty good and that [he] might be a good partner to get, and so a lot of the girls are quite excited." Speaking about his own partner, he said: "In terms of my partner, who knows? I always have to look at heights because I'm one of the smaller boys. So, my guess is, I'm not sure, you can only judge when you meet them, but my guess is, and please understand I don't know who I'm going to be partnered with, I swear on my mum's life we have no idea who our partners are going to be. Obviously we all try and guess in rehearsals. My best guess and bear in mind I usually get it wrong… So far based on height, either Katie Piper, Stacey Dooley or Ashley Roberts. I think the other ones I might not be tall enough for."

READ: Blue reveal the real reason for their bankruptcy