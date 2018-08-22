Katie Piper shares first glimpse of this all-important Strictly Come Dancing accessory The presenter is ready for the glitz and glamour!

Katie Piper is ready to waltz her way through Strictly Come Dancing. The 34-year-old, who is one of the celebrities in this year's series, took to her Instagram page to reveal that preparations are well and truly underway - and she even has her dancing shoes! "It just got real!!!! Guess where I am today," she wrote in the caption. Katie is one of the 15 stars, who is set to take to the dance floor, when the show returns to BBC One this autumn.

Katie Piper has been given her Strictly Come Dancing heels

Fans immediately rushed to post good luck messages, with one writing: "Wow, enjoy the hard graft but I know it’s nothing you can't cope with or handle." Another added: "I don't normally watch strictly, but I'll be watching backing you the whole way! Good luck!" Last week, Katie was confirmed as the first contestant to be taking on the gig. Speaking of her decision to join the show, she said on BBC Breakfast: "The only person I told was my husband - and he thought I was joking!" She added: "I feel so privileged and excited to be part of my favourite show on TV. I already know how much of an amazing experience it will be for me and I can’t wait to show my girls some of my new dance moves. I’m nervous to put on my dancing shoes but can’t wait to learn a new skill and have the Strictly tan and makeover!"

MORE: The complete 2018 Strictly line-up

Loading the player...

On Tuesday, the celebrities and the professional dancers came together for their first rehearsals. "So they're here, the cast - they are about to meet their pros," show host Claudia Winkleman teased. "They are quite nervous. Tess is over there looking after them." The session came shortly after Susannah Constantine and Charles Venn were announced as the final two stars to join the cast. The pair and Katie also join Paralympian Lauren Steadman, Blue's Lee Ryan, comedian Seann Welsh, news reporter Kate Silverton, singer Ashley, journalist Stacey Dooley, This Morning's Dr Ranj, Capital FM presenter Vick Hope, cricketer Graeme Swann, Danny John Jules, YouTube star Joe Sugg and Steps singer Faye Tozer.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.