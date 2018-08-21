Susannah Constantine and Charles Venn complete 2018's Strictly Come Dancing line-up We're so excited!

Susannah Constantine and Charles Venn have been announced as the two final contestants that complete 2018's celebrity line-up. The exciting announcement was announced on Good Morning Britain by presenters and former Strictly stars Kate Garraway and Richard Arnold.

Of her joining the hit BBC dance show, Susannah said she was "sick with nerves" and revealed she was "starting from a low bar". The star, best known for the hugely successful BBC One show What Not to Wear, confessed: "I hope to prove pigs can fly (dance). Sick with nerves and jangling with excitement."

Casualty actor Charles also revealed his excitement at joining the line-up but confessed he is very scared. "It truly is a pleasure to be a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, to be associated with a show that has such a huge following excites and scares me in equal measure! Dancing on Strictly is going to be quite a challenge but life's all about testing yourself so there's lots to look forward to, let the games begin..!"

READ: The complete 2018 Strictly line-up

Charles and Susannah are the fourteenth and fifteenth contestants to be announced. The stylist and actor join Paralympian Lauren Steadman, Blue's Lee Ryan, comedian Seann Welsh, news reporter Kate Silverton, singer Ashley Roberts, journalist Stacey Dooley, This Morning's Dr Ranj, Capital FM presenter Vick Hope, former cricketer Graeme Swann, Danny John Jules, YouTube star Joe Sugg, singer Faye Tozer and author and philanthropist Katie Piper.