What's coming to Netflix UK in September 2018 - our top picks Since it's almost autumn, it'd be rude not to have a cosy night in with these shows!

Netflix clearly knows that we're about to stop sunbathing and start staying indoors a whole lot more, as their September releases are seriously impressive. So forget all about those long summer days, pop on a jumper and make yourself a cup of tea, and settle in with some of these amazing upcoming shows. From action to romance to comedy, there's something here for everyone...

Iron Fist season 2

The immortal Iron Fist AKA Loras Tyrell from Game of Thrones AKA Finn Jones is back as the billionaire Danny Rand who is hellbent on protecting the streets of New York City, but faces an enemy in the form of his former friend, Davos, who trained with him and grew jealous when he became the Iron Fist. As part of Marvel's cinematic universe, it might be worth catching up with The Defenders and Luke Cage season two before tuning in to be completely up to speed, you have been warned!

Maniac

This intense miniseries sees Emma Stone and Jonah Hill pair up for the first time since Superbad as two disturbed patients, Annie and Owen, who agree to take part in a mysterious pharmaceutical trial that promises to repair anything in the mind, each for their own personal reasons. While Annie is fixated on her broken relationship with her mum and sister, Owen struggles with schizophrenia and wants to be cured. Spoiler alert: all does not go to plan.

Atypical season 2

A coming-of-age tale which follows Sam, an autistic teenager, and his family as he tries to find his own independence and they struggle with finding a balance between letting him grow up and keeping him safe. Jennifer Jason Leigh is simply amazing as the mum of the family, Elsa, and since season one was praised by critics, season two is most definitely worth a look in.

Cable Girls season 3

This Spanish import follows the lives of a group of friends who work at a telecommunications company in Madrid, and initially focuses on Lydia, a con artist who agrees to infiltrate the company, but changes her mind after making close friends and falling in love with the son of the owner. Season two left fans of the show on tenterhooks after Lydia suffered a nearly fatal fall, while Ángeles went on the run after confessing to murdering her abusive husband, and Miguel was on the brink of death after a drug overdose. Yep, this is one drama-filled, occasionally cheesy drama - but it will most definitely keep you hooked!

The Good Place season 3

Holy shirt, The Good Place is almost back on our screens! This smash hit comedy follows Eleanor, a generally selfish and cynical person who realises she was accidentally send to 'the Good Place', after her death. Season three kicks off with Eleanor and her friends, Chidi, Tahani and Jason all being given another chance to at life after a very confusing incident with an all-knowing judge, but will everything go to plan, or will they end up back in the Bad Place before you can say 'ya basic'?

Call the Midwife season 6

Fans will be able to catch up with the delightful show about a group of midwives in London's East End on Netflix! Season six sees our midwives in the swinging sixties as they deal with everything from the safety of the contraceptive pill to the Kray twins to problems closer to home - Sister Ursula becoming the new head of Nannatus House.

American Vandal season 2

Season one of American Vandal was one of the best shows that no one was talking about, but thanks to it's high praise and word-of-mouth, we have been given the utter treat of a second season. This time, instead of working out who vandalised teachers' cars, this crime mockumentary focuses on a school-wide incident involving contaminated cafeteria lemonade. If you're anything like us, you are ready to see Peter Maldonado and Sam crack the case!

