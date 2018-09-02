Ryan Thomas' daughter sends message of support following Roxanne Pallett's accusations The former Coronation Street star broke down in tears on Saturday's show following Roxanne's claims

Celebrity Big Brother star Ryan Thomas has been inundated with support from family, friends and fans across social media after Roxanne Pallett accused him of punching her. And there has been one person in particular who has been backing her dad, and that's his nine-year-old daughter, Scarlett. Ryan's brother, former Love Island star Scott Thomas shared a short video of his niece telling her dad just how proud she was of him. The little girl spoke to the camera and said: "Hi daddy, I love you and I miss you and I think you are doing very well. I am so proud of you and I think you should win."

Ryan Thomas' daughter Scarlett had a sweet message for her dad

MORE: Ryan Thomas and Tina O'Brien's daughter looks adorable in fashion campaign

Ryan shares Scarlett with ex-girlfriend, Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien, and often posts sweet photos of the pair on social media. The doting dad was seen on Saturday's show breaking down in tears after Roxanne claimed that he had "punched her repeatedly", following a play fighting exchange in the kitchen which had been shown on the TV. Ryan got upset when he heard Roxanne calling him a liar and that the incident had left her too scared to sleep in the same room as him. Ryan said that the accusation had made him feel like a "broken man," but he has been backed up by viewers at home, with the show receiving over 11,000 Ofcom complaints over how it handled the situation. The incident escalated further on Saturday when it was revealed that Roxanne had since left the house.

Ryan is a devoted dad to his little girl

During his time in the house, Ryan's social media account has been looked after by his family, and on Saturday they posted a heartfelt tribute to the former Coronation Street star, accompanied by a photograph of him and Scarlett. It read: "No words to describe how proud we are as a family of Ryan. He has handled himself with the upmost respect and dignity in the worst possible situation. We just hope he can get back to being the amazing human being he is. A phenomenal dad, brother, boyfriend and housemate."

READ: Tina O'Brien marks daughter's birthday with adorable throwback photo

Ryan's girlfriend Lucy Mecklenburgh also shared a photo of the pair when they first met with a message to him, thanking fans for their support over the past few days. It read: "May 2017 I fell in love with you @ryanjamesthomas It has been the toughest couple of days watching you suffer . I cannot thank you all enough for your constant support and your kind words. From Ryan and I thank you #lovealwayswins."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.