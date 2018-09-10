Strictly's Anton reveals all about his first day dancing with Susannah - and you may be surprised! The pair were partnered together on Saturday night during the first live show

On Saturday night, Strictly viewers watched on as Anton Du Beke and Susannah Constantine were paired together on the first live show of the series. And while Susannah herself has been the first to say that she can't dance, her new teacher thinks quite differently! Chatting to reporters including HELLO! on the red carpet at the TV Choice Awards on Monday night, Anton opened up about their very first day of training. He said: "First day today, it was great. I will tell you, after today, I think there is a long run for us because she is absolutely brilliant." Complimenting Susannah further, Anton added: "She has great form, lovely style, great enthusiasm and great timing. She also has a wonderful personality."

Susannah is a great dancer, says Anton

When asked what his thought were about being paired with an older celebrity again, Anton was quick to quip back: "Well, Debbie McGee was one of the older contestants and she went to the final, I don't see why Susannah shouldn’t."

Anton and Susannah are hard at work

Anton's high expectations for Susannah were evident following the end of their training together. On Monday night, the What Not To Wear contestant took to Instagram to open up about her injured knees after their training, proving that her new dance partner has been working her hard. Proving her sense of humour once again, Susannah posted a photo of some medicine for horses, and wrote next to it: "This is what vets give to old, knackered horses who need their joints and tendons oiled. Taking one scoop day with water. #kidyounot @bbcstrictly#allthe helpicanget! @mrantondubeke."

Susannah has not only had Anton to help her through her Strictly journey so far, but his former dancer partner, Ruth Langsford. The Loose Women panellist revealed on Monday's show that she while she was "green with envy" that Anton was dancing with another contestant this year, she was one of the first to ring Susannah to give her some advice.

The 2018 Strictly celebrities

She said: "I’m really jealous but I did speak to Susannah last night. Gave her lots of tips and things she wanted to know. It’s all practical stuff, like she said, 'What about blisters?' I never got a single blister because I put blister plasters on before I started my first rehearsal because I thought 'once you get a blister you can’t get rid of it can you?' Those strappy Latin shoes are really strappy, so my feet looked awful. In training, I used to have those big blister plasters and a little foot sock."

