Eamonn Holmes couldn't resist taking to Instagram to share an amusing snap from a trip to the park with his wife Ruth Langsford over the weekend. The This Morning hosts took their pet dog Maggie for a walk close to their Surrey home, stopping for a family photo on a bench, but Eamonn got more than he bargained for when Maggie started licking his ear.

Ruth appeared to find the incident hysterical, while Eamonn simply smiled broadly during the affectionate moment with his pet pooch. "Thank you to the lady in the park who captured me getting an earful from Maggie as opposed to getting one from Ruth," he joked on Instagram.

Ruth and Eamonn shared this amusing photo on Instagram

The post met a huge response from the couple's fans and friends, including Ruth's personal trainer, who asked Eamonn: "But who barks louder?" Eamonn jokingly replied: "I think you know the answer to that." Ruth also shared the same photo on her own Instagram account, writing: "Chillin' in the park with Maggie... she's loving her daddy today!"

Ruth and Eamonn are settling back into their regular routine after spending much of the summer standing in for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning. "We may be laughing on the outside but we're crying on the inside. Summer @thismorning comes to an end today. We had a blast hope you did too," Eamonn wrote alongside a collage-style snap of himself and his wife laughing on the show's presenting sofa as summer drew to a close.

The couple spent the summer hosting This Morning

Earlier this summer, the newsreader revealed to his followers that he and Ruth had decided not to go abroad for their holidays – opting to stay at home and enjoy the English heatwave instead. His message came in response to a post from one of his fans regarding the hot weather, which read: "It's great, love the sun, love the warm evenings. It's like being on holiday but much better - no godawful travelling, own bed, proper telly I can understand." Eamonn replied: "These are some of the reasons @RuthieeL and I stayed at home this year for our holiday."

