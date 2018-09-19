Strictly Come Dancing's Faye Tozer shows the extent of her injuries from rehearsals The Steps singer will dance her way through the competition with Giovanni Pernice

Strictly Come Dancing has barely even started, but that hasn't stopped this year's celebrity cast from pulling out all the stops for their first live show. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, Steps singer Faye Tozer - who has been partnered up with Giovanni Pernice - revealed that she has already hurt her toes and has even worn out her dancing shoes. "Week 2! New shoes... and a box of plasters later… @bbcstrictly @pernicegiovann1 is clearly working me too hard," she wrote in the caption alongside a snap of her swollen feet.

Faye Tozer shared this picture of her feet

On Saturday, Faye and Strictly pro Giovanni are one of the other four couples to be taking on the cha cha cha. They will perform to Lullaby by Sigala featuring Paloma Faith, recreated live as always by Dave Arch and his orchestra, and Strictly's team of incredible singers. Despite her previous dancing experience with Steps, Faye revealed she wasn't as confident with dancing as people may think. "Even though I have some experience I don't have any ballroom experience," she said on The One Show.

Among this year's contestants are BBC broadcaster Kate Silverton, YouTuber Joe Sugg and former Blue singer Lee Ryan. It was recently announced than Strictly has introduced an exciting new category this year - Couple's Choice. The professional dancers and their celebrity partners will be able to choose from one of three styles that they think will showcase the celebrity's skills best: Contemporary, which takes inspiration from ballet, lyrical and modern dance; Street/Commercial, which covers all styles of urban dance; and Theatre/Jazz, which, very much in the style of musical theatre, can include elements of tap, soft shoe, burlesque and Jazz.

