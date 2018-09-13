Fancy sitting in the Strictly Come Dancing audience? Here's how... Who's ready for this year's stars to hit the dancefloor?

With Strictly Come Dancing season upon us, it's not time to get excited for another series of glorious dancing. And while it's great watching the show from the comfort of your own home, nothing quite beats the sense of being there in the crowd. Unfortunately for Strictly fans, this year's ballot has now closed for the live shows, which take place between the 22 September and 15 December. All successful applications will be drawn at random, more information can be found here.

Strictly Come Dancing is back

If you weren't lucky enough to put yourself through the ballot, you can apply for the Christmas special by joining the BBC mailing list here. But make sure you select the 'entertainment' section as part of your preference. There are a limited number of seats in the studio due to the huge demand for tickets. You can only apply for a maximum of one pair of tickets. Strictly is filmed at Elstree Film and Television Studios with a one off special live from the Tower Ballroom, Blackpool.

MORE: Lee Ryan reveals future on EastEnders ahead of Strictly Come Dancing debut

Loading the player...

Among this year's contestants are Steps star Faye Tozer, YouTuber Joe Sugg and former Blue singer Lee Ryan. It was recently announced than Strictly has introduced an exciting new category this year - Couple's Choice. The professional dancers and their celebrity partners will be able to choose from one of three styles that they think will showcase the celebrity's skills best: Contemporary, which takes inspiration from ballet, lyrical and modern dance; Street/Commercial, which covers all styles of urban dance; and Theatre/Jazz, which, very much in the style of musical theatre, can include elements of tap, soft shoe, burlesque and Jazz.

It's not known when the new category will be enforced, but it will most likely take place a few weeks into the competition once the contestants have found their dancing feet. The first episode of Strictly airs on Saturday evening, when fans will see the pros and the celebrities partner up for the first time.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.