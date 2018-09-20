Emilia Clarke reveals amazing Game of Thrones tattoo – but does it reveal spoilers for season eight? Emilia Clarke is the Mother of Tattoos!

Emilia Clarke has shared a snap of a brand new tattoo to mark her time on Game of Thrones on Instagram. The tattoo is three dragons in flight, in reference to her character Daenerys Targaryen's three dragons, which earned her the title 'Mother of Dragons' in the show. Abbreviating the phrase, Emilia captioned the post: "MOD 4 LYFE!!!! @_dr_woo_ made sure this mamma ain't NEVER forgetting her babies... #dontworryionlybrieflypassedout #withfyreandinkbaby #modgothookedupp #couldntbehappierifitried."

Emilia posed with her new dragons

While Emilia's tattoo simply shows her three dragons flying together, and therefore not hinting about her character's outcome in Game of Thrones, Sophie Turner's tattoo to mark her time on the show sparked a huge discussion among fans. The 22-year-old, who plays Sansa Stark in the series, shared a photo which of her tattoo of the Stark direwolf sigil with a quote from season seven, which read: "The pack survives." She later shut down speculation that her tattoo proves that the Stark family survive season eight, explaining to Digital Spy: "Game of Thrones is all about theories. So the more we can conjure up, the better it is. The more exciting it makes it, the more unpredictable it makes it. But yeah, definitely that tattoo was probably not a good idea, because everyone thought that I'd given away the end. But I haven't. It's a quote from last season."

Meanwhile Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark in the show, has a tattoo which reads: "No one" on the back on her neck, relating to season five when she trained to become a faceless man. Emilia recently revealed that she has anxiety over the response season eight will have, telling Elle: "I get sleepless nights over it," admitting that she thought: "Oh, you’re gonna mess it up. It’s the last season, and it’s going to go wrong."

