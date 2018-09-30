Strictly surprises viewers by doing this for the first time in 14 years Fans were delighted!

In a Strictly first, the incredible opening dance featured same-sex dancing partners in the choreography! Sunday's sequence showed AJ Pritchard and Gorka Marquez give a fiery performance as they showed off some impressive together while linking hands. Neil Jones and Kevin Clifton also made a powerful duo, as did Katya Jones and Nadiya Bychkova, and Aljaz Škorjanec and Pasha Kovolev. It looked amazing, and fans praised the show for making the move in this year's season. One fan account wrote: "SAME SEX DANCING FROM THE PROS! About time too!," while another said: "That pro dance was amazing AND same-sex couples dancing together? It’s a yes from me."

It was a seriously stunning sequence

Bosses decided to finally make the welcome change to this year's season, after there were calls by viewers and dancers to feature same-sex couples on the show. According to a report by The Sun earlier in September, the move is part of a plan to pave the way for celebrity contestants to dance with a same-sex partner in future series, reportedly. The change has been a long time coming, with many former Strictly stars, current contestants and even the judges agreeing it would be a positive move. Amongst the more outspoken has been one of this year's signings, This Morning medic Dr Ranj Singh, who told The Mirror: "I would love to dance with a same-sex partner. I would value a time when same sex couples could dance on shows like Strictly. It is incredibly important."

Sunday night's elimination show Anton Du Beke and Susannah Constantine finish their Strictly journey following a dance off against Lee Ryan and Nadiya Bychkova. Susannah said: "I know it has gone a bit quick, but you know what - I just feel so lucky to have had three weeks learning to dance with Anton and to have met all these amazing people. And for me they are the most important and I feel really privileged to have met them all, and it has been amazing."

