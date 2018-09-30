Kevin Clifton receives the sweetest message from Susan Calman after Strictly performance We love how everyone gets on so well!

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley performed a cha-cha for their second dance on Strictly Come Dancing, which was received with mixed reactions from the judges. And while Kevin thought that Stacey did well, there was another person who was just as proud of the award-winning journalist – Kevin's former dance partner Susan Calman. Following the judges' scores, Susan took to Twitter to back up Stacey. She wrote: "Watched @kevinclifton and @staceydooley open the show. They killed it. Apologies to Stacey though, it seems that Craig still thinks he's marking me. You were amazing." Kevin then retweeted Susan's message, and wrote: "Love you x," ah!

Strictly's Kevin was supported by his former dance partner and good friend Susan Calman

Both Kevin and Susan captured the hearts of Strictly fans last year with their close relationship, and earlier in the month Susan was close to tears after watching a special recorded message from Kevin on ITV's Lorraine. In the recording, Kevin told Susan: "Hey partner, I’m just here at the Strictly studios, getting ready for the new series. I have to say my new dance partner has big shoes to fill, actually, tiny shoes, because of your tiny, tattooed feet. I just hope you haven’t been too truthful about you and me in the training room…"

MORE: Strictly's Karen Clifton reveals she's had therapy to get over split with Kevin

Susan's reaction was adorable, and she told Lorraine: "We speak every day, he came round to my house for breakfast and I've got my tattoo of 'I love Grimsby' on my foot. Because I promised him I would get it done. Honestly, you watch Strictly and you think you’ve made a friend for life and he really is."

Susan and Kevin were partnered together in 2017

MORE: Strictly's Anton du Beke accused of using this trick to help hide Susannah's footwork

Susan then added: "I'm Team Clifton all the way, it doesn't matter who he's with, I will go see them, visit them in training, I'll have a word with her, let her know the score." Susan also confessed that Kevin is her closest male friend, revealing: "He is genuinely a lovely guy and an exceptional dancer. Being honest, he’s the first close male friend I've had in a very long time, I've never been that close to a man ever in my life but it worked beautifully."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.