Arlene Phillips admits Strictly Come Dancing return hasn't resolved anything with show bosses

Arlene Phillips made a sensational return to Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, where she choreographed the dance for Sunday's special results show. However, speaking to The Sun just moments before the performance, the former judge revealed it was actually "really hard" for her to agree to come back to the BBC show. "I did this because this is where my heart lies. I didn't do this about resolving anything with Strictly," she explained. "Was it hard for me to say yes? I've got to tell you, it was really hard."

Arlene was a judge on Strictly from 2004 until 2009

The 75-year-old was one of the show's original judges, but was replaced by former winner Alesha Dixon in 2009. The incredible performance to David Bowie's Life on Mars saw ten Candoco dancers, disabled and non-disabled, take to the dance floor alongside ten of the eliminated Strictly professionals. Shortly after the routine, which was widely praised, Arlene took to Twitter to post: "So proud of these extraordinary dancers who worked so hard." She later thanked fans and friends for their well-wishers, including this response to Judy Murray: "Thank you for your beautiful words. I loved being allowed to freely work on this @bbcstrictly moment."

In 2016, the choreographer revealed that she would love to return to the show during an interview on Good Morning Britain in 2016. "Len (Goodman) is going, and as always, when the BBC says goodbye, the BBC do what the BBC want to do, so I have no clue," she said. "But I do know that I would like to be there this year because Greg Rutherford is absolutely adorable! And I think Judge Rinder? Closet dance lover!" She has also remained close to her Strictly co-stars, and defended Brendan Cole after hearing that he had been axed. "If anybody is going to go, it is usually in June," she said on GMB. "He is absolutely a character. A mean, moody character, he is very strong and very tall, he doesn't not look remotely like a dancer and then comes out on the dance floor."

