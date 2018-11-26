Karen Clifton steps out in support of this popular ex-Strictly pro – see the pictures What a night!

Karen Clifton and her Strictly colleagues Janette Manrara, Aljaz Skorjanec and Johannes Radebe stepped out in support of a very popular former professional from the show on Sunday night – Robin Windsor! The star put on his last-ever live show at the Novello Theatre, after announcing he will no longer be performing in his popular Latin and ballroom tours – and other attendees included former Strictly contestants Ali Bastian and Louis Smith, and ex judge Arlene Phillips.

Karen looked beautiful as she stepped out to support Robin

Karen, who successfully got through to the quarter-final of this year's series with partner Charles Venn on Sunday, looked gorgeous in a camel trench coat, black midi dress and pointed heels, teaming the look with a statement pair of tights and a gold belt. Janette, who cuddled up to husband Aljaz, kept warm in a tan coat, striped scarf and white jeans.

Robin put on the farewell show to fund the charity Make A Difference Trust, and received plenty of support from his friends and fans on social media. Actress Ali even performed in the show at the last minute, taking to the stage with Robin for a cha cha cha! She wrote on Twitter: "So... a very enthusiastic cha cha happened tonight... and I bloody loved every minute of it. Thank you my dearest of pals @Robinwindsor for inviting me to be part of such an incredible evening."

Janette and Aljaz kept cosy in the cold

Arlene, who also turned up in support of Robin, appeared for the first time since her Strictly return – she choreographed an emotional routine for the results show that was aired on Sunday night. The performance, which featured dancers with different disabilities from company Candoco Dance, was hugely well-received by the audiences. She tweeted in support of Robin on Sunday: "Loved every second. It was joyous and sad and touching and you and @AnyaGarnisLA danced brilliantly."

