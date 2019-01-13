WATCH: Lady Gaga has the best nickname for co-star Bradley Cooper They sound like they had an incredible working relationship on A Star is Born

Lady Gaga has opened up about working with Bradley Cooper on A Star is Born, and revealed that she nicknamed the star as "ninja" thanks to his amazing directing and acting abilities, adding that working with the three-time Oscar nominee actor was good for her soul. Chatting to HELLO! ahead of the Critic's Choice Awards, the Edge of Glory singer said: "You know, I knew I was going to be a part of something special from the moment I heard Bradley sing and when we met to talk about this movie. He is such an incredible visionary, and he's so precise. Being on set with him every day, watching him work, he's like a ninja."

Lady Gaga spoke to HELLO! about working with Bradley

She continued: "He works with such a precision and yet he's so free as well and every single day was like a sanctuary for making art, and I love that so much and that really feeds my soul. I just feel so humbled and grateful to be by his side tonight and be part of this incredible cast. I'm very grateful." Lady Gaga has been nominated for the best performance by an actress in a motion picture for drama for her role in the critically acclaimed hit.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper at the London premiere

In the film, Lady Gaga plays Ally, a talented but unsuccessful musician who finds fame after falling in love with the struggling star, Jackson Maine. Chatting on The Graham Norton Show, Lady Gaga revealed that she wanted to go into acting before becoming a musician, but would often get stage fright. She explained: "I always wanted to act but at auditions I just froze. I couldn't do it. I was terrible and gave up on it and went for it as a musician instead. I then really believed in myself." Bradley also spoke about the film, and joked about growing a large beard for the part. "I grew the beard really big but then scaled it back," he explained. "I realised that the whole film would be about the beard!"

