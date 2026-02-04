See The Muppets' best celebrity encounters — and the real voices behind the puppets

A one-night only 50th anniversary special featuring Sabrina Carpenter is airing tonight on ABC

Julie Andrews performing 'Song For Kermit' with puppet character Kermit The Frog on the set of The Muppet Show at Elstree Studios, Hertfordshire, circa 1977© Getty Images
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Sabrina Carpenter is bringing back The Muppets tonight.

In honor of the beloved variety series' 50th anniversary, the "Manchild" pop-star along with Disney and Seth Rogen came together to create a one night only special, bringing back the likes of Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy, among others.

It premieres tonight, February 4, at 9pm ET on ABC, though is available now for Disney+ subscribers. 

In addition to your favorite Muppets, Sabrina and Seth are both making appearances in the 33-minute special, as is beloved comedian Maya Rudolph.

In honor of the anniversary, and the sweet special, take a look back at some of The Muppets Show's best celebrity cameos, and see who voiced the kooky characters originally.

1/8

Lady Gaga and Kermit the frog attend the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2009 in New York City© Getty Images

Kermit the Frog & Lady Gaga

Kermit was created in 1955, and originally performed by his creator Jim Henson, who was 19 years old when he created Kermit. He passed away aged 53 in 1990 from organ failure due to streptococcal toxic shock syndrome (STSS) caused by a Group A streptococcus infection. Kermit, pictured above with Lady Gaga in 2009, has been voiced by Matt Vogel since 2009.

2/8

Julie Andrews performing 'The Lonely Goatherd' with puppet character Miss Piggy on the set of The Muppet Show at Elstree Studios, Hertfordshire, circa 1977© Getty Images

Miss Piggy & Julie Andrews

Miss Piggy, pictured above with fellow icon Julie Andrews in 1977, was created and originally voiced by Fran Oz, primary puppeteer for Jim, until 2002.

3/8

First Lady Michelle Obama and Muppet Miss Piggy read 'Twas the Night Before Christmas' to children at the 93rd Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting at The Ellipse on December 3, 2015 in Washington, DC© Getty Images

Miss Piggy & Michelle Obama

The puppet diva, pictured above with the former first lady in 2015, is now voiced by Eric Jacobson, who took over for Frank.

4/8

Robert De Niro, Miss Piggy, Kermit The Frog, Pepe The King Prawn, Gonzo and Fozzy Bear attends the premiere of "The Muppets Wizard of Oz" at the Tribeca FAMILY Festival.© Getty Images

Pepé The King Prawn, Gonzo, Fozzie Bear & Robert De Niro

Pepé, now voiced by Bill Barretta, Gonzo, now voiced by Dave Goelz, and Fozzie Bear, now also voiced by Eric, with the Taxi Driver actor at the TriBeCa Film Festival in 2005.

5/8

Miss Piggy, Kermit the Frog, Statler & Waldorf, Pepe, Dr. Bunsen Honeydew, Beaker, Fozzie Bear and the Swedish Chef (Disney's "The Muppets Most Wanted") join the "The View" co-hosts for the entire hour to celebrate the movies release on Blu-ray & DVD.airing today, Friday, August 8, 2014© Getty Images

Pepé The King Prawn & Whoopi Goldberg

Pepé, seemingly cosplaying Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on The View in 2014.

6/8

Elton John with puppet character Kermit The Frog on the set of The Muppet Show at Elstree Studios, Hertfordshire, circa October 1977© Getty Images

Kermit & Elton John

Kermit with the "Rocket Man" singer on The Muppet Show in October 1977.

7/8

The Muppets Go Hollywood. A CBS television special, originally broadcast May 16, 1979. Pictured from left is Rita Moreno and Muppet character Miss Piggy.© Getty Images

Miss Piggy & Rita Moreno

Miss Piggy with the Puertorrican EGOT winner on The Muppets Go Hollywood in 1979.

8/8

Musician Dolly Parton with Miss Piggy on 'Dolly', 1988. © Getty Images

Miss Piggy & Dolly Parton

Talk about two iconic divas! Miss Piggy and the "When Someone Wants to Leave" singer in 1988.

Other Topics
More TV and Film
See more
Read More