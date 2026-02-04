See The Muppets' best celebrity encounters — and the real voices behind the puppets

Sabrina Carpenter is bringing back The Muppets tonight.

In honor of the beloved variety series' 50th anniversary, the "Manchild" pop-star along with Disney and Seth Rogen came together to create a one night only special, bringing back the likes of Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy, among others.

It premieres tonight, February 4, at 9pm ET on ABC, though is available now for Disney+ subscribers.

In addition to your favorite Muppets, Sabrina and Seth are both making appearances in the 33-minute special, as is beloved comedian Maya Rudolph.

In honor of the anniversary, and the sweet special, take a look back at some of The Muppets Show's best celebrity cameos, and see who voiced the kooky characters originally.

1/ 8 © Getty Images Kermit the Frog & Lady Gaga Kermit was created in 1955, and originally performed by his creator Jim Henson, who was 19 years old when he created Kermit. He passed away aged 53 in 1990 from organ failure due to streptococcal toxic shock syndrome (STSS) caused by a Group A streptococcus infection. Kermit, pictured above with Lady Gaga in 2009, has been voiced by Matt Vogel since 2009.



2/ 8 © Getty Images Miss Piggy & Julie Andrews Miss Piggy, pictured above with fellow icon Julie Andrews in 1977, was created and originally voiced by Fran Oz, primary puppeteer for Jim, until 2002.



3/ 8 © Getty Images Miss Piggy & Michelle Obama The puppet diva, pictured above with the former first lady in 2015, is now voiced by Eric Jacobson, who took over for Frank.



4/ 8 © Getty Images Pepé The King Prawn, Gonzo, Fozzie Bear & Robert De Niro Pepé, now voiced by Bill Barretta, Gonzo, now voiced by Dave Goelz, and Fozzie Bear, now also voiced by Eric, with the Taxi Driver actor at the TriBeCa Film Festival in 2005.



5/ 8 © Getty Images Pepé The King Prawn & Whoopi Goldberg Pepé, seemingly cosplaying Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on The View in 2014.



6/ 8 © Getty Images Kermit & Elton John Kermit with the "Rocket Man" singer on The Muppet Show in October 1977.

7/ 8 © Getty Images Miss Piggy & Rita Moreno Miss Piggy with the Puertorrican EGOT winner on The Muppets Go Hollywood in 1979.

