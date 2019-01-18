Ant and Dec celebrate reunion with cute selfie at Britain's Got Talent Can you believe it's been almost a year?

Ant and Dec have delighted fans by posing for their first selfie together, after spending ten months apart. On Friday, Ant McPartlin arrived at the London Palladium for the Britain's Got Talent 2019 auditions - and the pair could not look happier. In a picture posted on their joint Instagram account, the caption read: " #BGT 2019. Audition day 1. The boys are back in town!" This is the first time the co-hosts have been seen together for work since last year's BGT auditions.

Ant, 43, has been off work since last spring, when he was involved in a car collision in Richmond. He was found guilty of drink-driving, fined £86,000 and given a 20-month driving ban. Ant subsequently pulled out of hosting Saturday Night Takeaway, leaving Dec to front the show alone. This Morning's Holly Willoughby also stepped into his role for I'm a Celebrity at the end of the year.

In December, Dec confirmed that he will be reunited on-screen with his best friend, claiming that everything will be "back to normal" when filming starts. "It's back to normal for BGT - fingers crossed it will be great," he told the Mirror at the time. Ant has been taking a long break from television following his arrest for drink-driving in March, however he gave Holly his blessing to take over his usual role on I'm A Celebrity. "All the very best of luck little fella and @hollywills for the show tonight. Lots of love from the big fella! A. I'm A Celeb. X," he wrote. To help ensure that Ant's recovery goes smoothly, ITV bosses made the decision to push back the next series of Saturday Night Takeaway to 2020, meaning the show won't air this year.

