Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, also known as Ant and Dec, are probably one of the most popular TV double acts, so it's not surprising they each boast an impressive net worth. Now that they are back to presenting Saturday Night Takeaway, we're curious - just how much money does our favourite telly duo make?!

Thanks to their decades of television work including projects such as SM:TV Live, Saturday Night Takeaway and of course, I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, they have acquired quite the fortune throughout their careers. Find out more about the Geordie pair's fortune here...

WATCH: Ant and Dec have fans in stitches with 'crying' video

What is Ant and Dec's net worth?

Ant and Dec's current net worth is estimated to be over £60 million each. The pair have come as a packaged deal since the beginning, so it's no wonder that their fortune is at a similar level. However, Ant's ex-wife, Lisa Armstrong, was reported to have received an undisclosed sum of his fortune in a divorce settlement which was reached in London in mid-January 2020.

Ant and Dec are beloved TV presenters

Ant and Dec also dabble in the property market and are believed to own properties worth around £10million combined. In addition, the pair own the production company Mitre and promotions firm Hurley – named after Ant's dog. Ant owns another production company by himself, Teecourt, while Dec is the sole owner of the production company Deecourt. In 2019, the pair lost nearly £2.5 million after a luxury property complex in the Algarve they were investing in collapsed.

In 2023, the pair signed a new three-year contract with ITV worth more than £30million according to The Sun.

Ant and Dec have enjoyed huge success in their career

How much do Ant and Dec earn for their TV shows?

Prior to their renewed contract, they were working off a three-year deal worth £40million which enabled them to host the shows they are known and adored for including I'm a Celebrity, BGT and their DNA Journey series. It's not known why their current contract is of a lesser amount. However, they have recently announced some changes. In May, the double act revealed to fans that their iconic show, Saturday Night Takeaway, would not be returning after 2024.

Saturday Night Takeaway is taking a break

Speaking about stepping back, presenter Ant said: "We love making Saturday Night Takeaway, but reaching the milestone of 20 series seemed like the perfect time to pause for a little while and catch our breath." His co-host, Declan Donnelly, added: "We still have a momentous 20th series to look forward to first so we will do our best to go out (for now) with a bang in 2024!"